Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.38

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 2224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$28.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2.39.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.82 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

