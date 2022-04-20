CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $741.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

