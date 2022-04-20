CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $741.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.