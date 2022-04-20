CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.