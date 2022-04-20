Credits (CS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $51,347.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

