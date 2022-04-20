Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.52. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 224,260 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

