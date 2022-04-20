Credit Suisse Group Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $90.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE STT opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

