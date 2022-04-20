Credit Suisse Group Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $90.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s previous close.
STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.
NYSE STT opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
