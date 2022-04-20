Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $24,019,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $107.24 and a 1 year high of $173.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

