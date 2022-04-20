Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.86 ($68.66).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on 1COV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €1.21 ($1.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €44.76 ($48.13). 1,888,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.35. Covestro has a one year low of €39.50 ($42.47) and a one year high of €60.24 ($64.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is €47.30 and its 200 day moving average is €52.13.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

