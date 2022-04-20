Covestro AG Announces Dividend of $1.36 (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.3605 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of COVTY opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Covestro from €74.00 ($79.57) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

