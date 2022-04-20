Covalent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Covalent has a market cap of $82.38 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.65 or 0.07418610 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.06 or 1.00241858 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

