Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,698,784 shares.The stock last traded at $11.63 and had previously closed at $12.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

