Convergence (CONV) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Convergence (CONV) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00104821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.