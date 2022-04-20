ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $248.67 Average PT from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CNVVY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.62) to GBX 256 ($3.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

CNVVY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

