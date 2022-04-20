Contrasting Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

16.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $50,000.00 350.37 -$44.30 million N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -96,310.87% -1,737.45% -567.73%

Risk & Volatility

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -29.84, indicating that its stock price is 3,084% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 82.44, indicating that its stock price is 8,144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Curative Biotechnology and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioRestorative Therapies has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 666.05%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Curative Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About BioRestorative Therapies (Get Rating)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trials is a product formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate, which is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.