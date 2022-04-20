ContentBox Achieves Market Cap of $396,644.81 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $396,644.81 and approximately $376.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011625 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00234209 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

