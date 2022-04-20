Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87.00

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $305,739.98 and approximately $87.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

