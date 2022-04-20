Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.41

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.41 and last traded at $80.27, with a volume of 399725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 889.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 61,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

