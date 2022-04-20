Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Consolidated Edison traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 2954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.01.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

