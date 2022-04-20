Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102.16 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $142.18 or 0.00343080 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $954.46 million and approximately $102.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,713,215 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

