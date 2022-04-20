Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $62.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE CMP opened at $66.99 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 381.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

