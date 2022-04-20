Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.42 ($9.05).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.51) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CBK traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €6.47 ($6.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

