CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.25. CNB Financial shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 11,160 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $2,239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

