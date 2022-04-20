CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $69.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.