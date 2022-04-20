Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -133.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,624 shares of company stock worth $69,135,487 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

