Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 196,511 shares.The stock last traded at $22.65 and had previously closed at $22.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $839.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.