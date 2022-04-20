Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.