Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup by 85.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

C traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,337,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,127,688. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.