CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.23

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.23 and last traded at C$18.25, with a volume of 144704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.8699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.