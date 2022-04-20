CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.45

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CI Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.