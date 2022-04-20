CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Update

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 210,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in CI Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CI Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.