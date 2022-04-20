CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $29.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. 37,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

