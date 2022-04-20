Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to post $347.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $360.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $324.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock traded up $7.73 on Thursday, reaching $217.45. 136,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,662. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.06.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.