China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.10

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.
China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Coal Energy (CCOZY)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.