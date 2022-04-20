Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 million and a PE ratio of 22.61. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

