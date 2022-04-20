Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 million and a PE ratio of 22.61. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine (Get Rating)
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.