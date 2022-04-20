Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $542.56

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $542.56 and last traded at $542.60, with a volume of 18851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $555.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

