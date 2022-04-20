Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $542.56

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $542.56 and last traded at $542.60, with a volume of 18851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $555.32.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.
The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.32.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
