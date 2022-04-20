Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

SCHW stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.32.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

