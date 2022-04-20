CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.97

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 2291528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.65 million and a PE ratio of 14.95.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,300,957.68. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. Insiders sold a total of 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

