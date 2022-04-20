Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $33.88

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.88, but opened at $35.17. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 3,126 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

