Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $33.88

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEUGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.88, but opened at $35.17. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 3,126 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.35.

About Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

