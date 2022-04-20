Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CG. TD Securities raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.65.

TSE:CG traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.96. 174,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,270. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -7.90. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.63.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

