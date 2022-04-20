Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $188.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

