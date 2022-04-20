CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $365.70 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,176,729 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

