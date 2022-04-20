Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 61,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 645,524 shares.The stock last traded at $120.31 and had previously closed at $117.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,019,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

