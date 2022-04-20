Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 6.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 8,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,537,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
