Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading Down 7%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.08. 37,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,142,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

