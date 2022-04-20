Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £27,156.96 and a PE ratio of -1.82.
Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Company Profile (LON:CIFU)
Featured Articles
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.