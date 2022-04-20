Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 7.8%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 217,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,741,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

