Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $42.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBWBF. CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

