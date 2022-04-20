Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

CP traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. 93,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 139,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

