Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Raises Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CRN stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 85.90 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 110.80 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £756.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63.
Cairn Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
