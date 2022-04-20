Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 108,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 103,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Get Cabral Gold alerts:

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.