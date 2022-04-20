Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 108,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 103,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.
Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)
